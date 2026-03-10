Steven Cruz headshot

Steven Cruz News: Scoreless spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Cruz allowed no hits or walks across 1.1 scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

Cruz entered to record the final out of the seventh inning before retiring the side in order in the eighth frame. Monday marked his third scoreless outing of the spring, though it was the first time the right-hander failed to record a strikeout after punching out a pair in each of his first two appearances. The 26-year-old's fastball, which averaged 98.2 mph last season, sat at 96.6 mph against the Guardians, though velocity dips during spring training are common and not overly concerning unless they persist into the regular season. Cruz will look to continue producing strong results in Cactus League play as he competes for a spot in the big-league bullpen to open the 2026 campaign.

Steven Cruz
Kansas City Royals
