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Steven Cruz News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Cruz earned the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Cruz was called on with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and closed things out on 12 pitches. The 27-year-old has converted each of his four save chances since the All-Star break, posting a 2.57 ERA over 14 appearances during that span. On the year, he's tallied four saves and four holds to go along with a 4.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 45.1 innings.

Steven Cruz
Kansas City Royals
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