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Steven Cruz News: Sent back to Omaha

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Royals optioned Cruz to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Cruz has struggled with consistency since being recalled to the big leagues at the beginning of the month, allowing eight earned runs over five innings despite going unscored upon in three of his five appearances. He'll aim to right the ship in the minors; meanwhile, Eli Morgan will come up from Omaha to fill the vacancy in Kansas City's bullpen.

Steven Cruz
Kansas City Royals
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