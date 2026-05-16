Steven Cruz News: Tagged with loss in extras

Cruz (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Cardinals after allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk across two-thirds of an inning.

Cruz entered Friday's game to pitch the 11th inning in a 4-4 tie, but he allowed a two-out RBI single to Yohel Pozo, scoring Nathan Church. Cruz has made four appearances since returning to the big-league roster May 8, posting a 6:3 K:BB across 3.2 innings. This unearned run was the lone run he's given up in that span.