Steven Kwan Injury: Battling illness

Kwan is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Padres in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres due to an upper respiratory infection, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan will likely sit out for the next couple of days while battling through his illness, but there's no indication that it will impact his availability for Opening Day. Kwan has been seeing more playing time in center field during spring training, and across 28 Cactus League games he has slashed .259/.355/.593 with two home runs and five RBI in 31 plate appearances.