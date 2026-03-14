Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kwan is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Padres in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres due to an upper respiratory infection, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan will likely sit out for the next couple of days while battling through his illness, but there's no indication that it will impact his availability for Opening Day. Kwan has been seeing more playing time in center field during spring training, and across 28 Cactus League games he has slashed .259/.355/.593 with two home runs and five RBI in 31 plate appearances.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago