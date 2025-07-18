Menu
Steven Kwan Injury: DTD with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Kwan isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics due to a right wrist injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan received an injection Wednesday to address the issue, which has been bothering him recently. The star outfielder is considered day-to-day going forward. Specifics regarding the injury are unclear. Cleveland kicks off a stretch of 13 games in 13 days Friday.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
