Steven Kwan Injury: DTD with wrist injury
Kwan isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics due to a right wrist injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Kwan received an injection Wednesday to address the issue, which has been bothering him recently. The star outfielder is considered day-to-day going forward. Specifics regarding the injury are unclear. Cleveland kicks off a stretch of 13 games in 13 days Friday.
