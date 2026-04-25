Steven Kwan Injury: Scratched with neck stiffness
Kwan was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto with a stiff neck, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Manager Stephen Vogt said that Kwan's absence Friday wasn't due to an injury, but a neck issue will prevent the 28-year-old from playing in Saturday's contest. Angel Martinez will shift to center field with Kwan out, opening up left field for George Valera.
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