Steven Kwan News: Activated, starting Tuesday

The Guardians reinstated Kwan (personal) from the bereavement/family medical emergency list, and he's starting in left field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Yankees, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old stepped away from the team Thursday to be with his family for personal reasons, but he's rejoined the Guardians for Tuesday's series opener in the Bronx. In the four games prior to his absence, Kwan went 5-for-14 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. He's without an extra-base hit in his past eight contests and is slugging just .259 through 234 plate appearances this year.