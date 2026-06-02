Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan News: Activated, starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Guardians reinstated Kwan (personal) from the bereavement/family medical emergency list, and he's starting in left field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Yankees, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old stepped away from the team Thursday to be with his family for personal reasons, but he's rejoined the Guardians for Tuesday's series opener in the Bronx. In the four games prior to his absence, Kwan went 5-for-14 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. He's without an extra-base hit in his past eight contests and is slugging just .259 through 234 plate appearances this year.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago