Steven Kwan News: Back in action Sunday
Kwan (neck) is leading off and starting in center field Sunday versus the Blue Jays.
Kwan didn't start Friday and was then scratched from the lineup Saturday due to nick stiffness. However, the issue seems to have been minor given the outfielder's return to the lineup one day later. Kwan will look to get back on track at the plate after going 2-for-18 over his previous seven contests.
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