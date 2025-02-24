Steven Kwan News: Bops homer in spring debut

Kwan started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Kwan made his Cactus League debut and made an immediate impact. He singled to leadoff the bottom of the first inning and came around to score on a Tyler Freeman double. He later opened the bottom of the third with a solo home run. He's coming off a season in which he earned his first All-Star selection and should resume a role as the Guardians' leadoff batter.