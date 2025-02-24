Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan News: Bops homer in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 5:04am

Kwan started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Kwan made his Cactus League debut and made an immediate impact. He singled to leadoff the bottom of the first inning and came around to score on a Tyler Freeman double. He later opened the bottom of the third with a solo home run. He's coming off a season in which he earned his first All-Star selection and should resume a role as the Guardians' leadoff batter.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now