Steven Kwan News: Consistent atop order

Kwan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Kwan was involved in two of the Guardians' three runs. He knocked in what turned out to be the winning run with a third-inning single and extended a rally in the eighth that produced an insurance tally. Kwan has been Mr. Consistent atop Cleveland's order, reaching base safely in 17 of 20 games. He's slashing .329/.384/.468 with five extra-base hits, 12 RBI, two steals and 13 runs scored.