Steven Kwan News: Contributes immediately

Kwan started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Kwan made an impact in his first game back from a stay on the bereavement list. He was back in what has now become a familiar spot, seventh in the batting order. The erstwhile leadoff hitter lost that job earlier this season under the weight of a season-opening slump. Since being dropped in the order, Kwan has gone 10-for-38 with a double, 11 walks, two RBI and nine runs scored over 13 contests.