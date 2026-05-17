Steven Kwan News: Dropped in order
Kwan batted sixth for a second straight game and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.
It was 2022 the last time Kwan batted somewhere other than leadoff before this weekend's games against the Reds. He's responded to the move with a hit, four walks and three runs scored while the Guardians' offense erupted for 17 runs in wins over Cincinnati. A few weeks ago, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt chalked up Kwan's slow start this season to a tough month, per Cade Cracas of SI.com, but three weeks later, the leadoff batter was slashing .201/.308/.258 and Vogt made the move. Daniel Schneemann took over the top spot in the order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More