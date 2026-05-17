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Steven Kwan News: Dropped in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Kwan batted sixth for a second straight game and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

It was 2022 the last time Kwan batted somewhere other than leadoff before this weekend's games against the Reds. He's responded to the move with a hit, four walks and three runs scored while the Guardians' offense erupted for 17 runs in wins over Cincinnati. A few weeks ago, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt chalked up Kwan's slow start this season to a tough month, per Cade Cracas of SI.com, but three weeks later, the leadoff batter was slashing .201/.308/.258 and Vogt made the move. Daniel Schneemann took over the top spot in the order.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
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