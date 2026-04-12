Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kwan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Kwan will hit the bench for the first time all season after making 15 straight starts to kick off the campaign. Angel Martinez will draw a start in left field and will be replace Kwan as the Guardians' leadoff hitter in the series finale in Atlanta.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
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