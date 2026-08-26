Steven Kwan News: Five-hit night in win

Kwan went 5-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Kwan scored on all three of Jose Ramirez's doubles to help the Guardians overcome a 5-0 hole after two innings. Kwan, who has multiple hits in three straight games, has sizzled since the end of July, posting a .380/.482/.435 slash line with 23 runs scored over the last 23 contests.