Steven Kwan News: Goes deep Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Kwan went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Kwan launched his third home run of the season to put the Guardians up 4-0 in the fifth and later added an RBI-single. He's recorded nine hits and has driven in eight runs over his last five games while striking out just once. He continues to be a rock-solid fantasy asset, slashing .333/.391/.492 with 11 RBI, 13 runs, a steal and a 5:8 BB:K in 70 plate appearances.

