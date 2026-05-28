Steven Kwan News: Goes on bereavement list

The Guardians placed Kwan on the bereavement/family medical emergency list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

By rule, Kwan will miss the Guardians' next three games and as many as seven contests. The club will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game against the Red Sox. While Kwan is away, Cleveland could use Chase DeLauter more in the outfield and employ Rhys Hoskins at designated hitter.