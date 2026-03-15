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Steven Kwan News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Kwan (illness) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

The 28-year-old was held out of the lineup Saturday due to an upper-respiratory infection but will make a quick return to the starting nine. Kwan has found his power stroke through 11 spring games with a double, a triple and two homers resulting in a .947 OPS.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
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