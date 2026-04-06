Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan News: Hits rare homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

In 593 career games, Kwan has homered 36 times which equates to about one homer every 16 games. Homers aren't the strong suit of the 28-year-old's game, but he slugged his first of the year Monday against the Royals after having 11 last year. Overall on the season, Kwan is slashing .244/.326/.366 with four walks, six strikeouts, two doubles and three RBI.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago