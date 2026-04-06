Steven Kwan News: Hits rare homer
Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.
In 593 career games, Kwan has homered 36 times which equates to about one homer every 16 games. Homers aren't the strong suit of the 28-year-old's game, but he slugged his first of the year Monday against the Royals after having 11 last year. Overall on the season, Kwan is slashing .244/.326/.366 with four walks, six strikeouts, two doubles and three RBI.
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