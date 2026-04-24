Steven Kwan News: Hitting bench Friday
Kwan is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Kwan has just two hits over the past five games and will head to the bench Friday for just the second time this season. George Valera will shift to left field while Chase DeLauter mans right field, opening up the DH spot for Rhys Hoskins.
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