Steven Kwan News: Homers in loss to Royals

Kwan went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, walk and additional run scored in a 4-3 loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

Kwan found the power stroke in 2024, hitting 14 homers which outnumbered his 2022 and 2023 seasons combined (11 homers). He's off to a good start in that department for 2025 with his first of the year. The left fielder is 3-for-7 in the first two games of the year with three runs, one homer, one double and no strikeouts. Hitting at the top of the Cleveland lineup should allow Kwan to score plenty of runs in 2025.