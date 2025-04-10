Steven Kwan News: Leads offense in win

Kwan went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, four total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Kwan extended Cleveland's lead to 4-1 with a homer off Jonathan Cannon in the third inning, his second long ball of the season and his first since March 29. Kwan would add another two RBI with a pair of base hits later in the contest. The 27-year-old outfielder is off to another fast start this season, going 16-for-45 (.356) with a .931 OPS, 11 runs scored, seven RBI and a stolen base through 51 plate appearances.