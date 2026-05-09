Steven Kwan News: Logs two hits in win
Kwan went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
Kwan has hit safely in both games coming out of a day off Wednesday, going 3-for-7 with three walks. Prior to the day off, Kwan was mired in an 8-for-54 (.148) stretch over 16 games.
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