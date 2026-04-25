Steven Kwan News: No injury concerns

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com the decision to rest Kwan on Friday after Thursday's off-day was not due to health. Kwan eventually entered Friday's 8-6 win over Toronto in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement.

Vogt said he was looking to get Kwan a two-day rest and using the off-day was a way to accomplish that. In a related discussion, the manager downplayed the impact of Kwan playing both left and center field this season on the outfielder's offensive production. "I don't think it's affecting his bat by any means," Vogt said. "I think it's just a new workload for him that he's never had in the big leagues." Kwan carried a .227/.315/.289 slash line through 25 games into Friday. For comparison, he slashed .343/.398/.505 over the first 25 games in 2025.