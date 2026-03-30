Steven Kwan News: Racks up three hits, steal Monday

Kwan went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Kwan provided a big spark out of the leadoff spot, notching his third multi-hit game so far this season. The veteran outfielder knocked in the game's first run with a third-inning double and scored Cleveland's final run following a bunt single in the seventh. Kwan is off to a nice start to the campaign, slashing .318/.318/.364 through 22 plate appearances.