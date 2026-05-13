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Steven Kwan News: Rare day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Kwan is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Kwan will receive a rare day of rest as the Angels send southpaw Reid Detmers to the bump for Wednesday's matinee. David Fry, Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter will form the Guardians' outfield trio in the series finale.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
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