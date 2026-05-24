Steven Kwan News: Records three hits in win

Kwan went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Kwan ended an 0-for-10 run with a second-inning single and then drove in the Guardians' first run in the fifth inning. The multi-hit effort was his first since May 8. In nine games since the slumping Kwan was dropped from the leadoff spot, he's gone 6-for-24 with nine walks, one double and two RBI.