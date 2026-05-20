Steven Kwan News: Responds to new spot in order

Kwan batted seventh and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

After years being the Guardians' primary leadoff batter, Kwan's early-season slump prompted a recent drop in the batting order. Over the last four games he's hit either sixth or seventh, and he's been an on-base machine, going 2-for-8 with eight walks and five runs scored. He's also provided the usual Gold Glove defense in left or center field. He told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com that his swing feels better, and he's being aggressive when appropriate. To Kwan's credit, the slump hasn't led to him chasing (91st percentile), and Kwan will take the free base (15.7 BB%) if pitchers aren't in the zone.