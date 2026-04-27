Steven Kwan News: Returns from neck injury
Kwan started in center field and went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kwan had missed the last two games -- Friday was a planned day off and Saturday due to neck stiffness. He was back in the familiar leadoff spot, but less familiar is Kwan's career-low .225 average and .310 on-base percentage. A Gold Glove winner as a left fielder, Kwan has added center field to his resume this season, but manager Stephen Vogt deflected questions Saturday as to whether the new position is affecting Kwan's bat. In addition to the career lows in average and OBP, Kwan is below normal in Hard-Hit percentage (9.2) and average Exit Velocity (82.0 mph) and his percentage of week contact has more than doubled compared to last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 1413 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Kwan See More