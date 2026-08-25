Steven Kwan News: Scores run in win
Kwan went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Kwan scored the Guardians' first run on a sacrifice fly, giving him 19 runs scored over his last 19 games. Since the beginning of July, he's posted a .357/.457/.439 slash line with six doubles, two triples, one home run, 12 RBI, six steals and 29 runs across 44 contests.
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