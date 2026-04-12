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Steven Kwan News: Steals bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kwan went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Kwan had a five-game hit streak snapped Saturday, but he managed to contribute to the offense. He walked, stole second base and scored during Cleveland's three-run ninth inning. It was the second steal of the season for the outfielder, who stole 21 bases (caught five times) in 2025. Kwan is slashing .246/.338/.333 with three extra-base hits, seven walks, four RBI and eight runs through 15 games.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
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