Steven Kwan News: Will play two outfield positions

Kwan will play both left and center fields this season, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan has rotated between the two positions all spring training, and manager Stephen Vogt confirmed over the weekend that the mixed deployment will continue into the regular season. The four-time Gold Glove winner in left field understands that playing center field will help the Guardians overall. Promising prospects, such as Chase DeLauter, CJ Kayfus and George Valera (calf), are best at corner outfield, so Kwan making left field available gives Vogt flexibility.