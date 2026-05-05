Steven Matz Injury: Absence expected to be brief
Matz's (elbow) stint on the 15-day injured list is not expected to last long, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Matz was placed on the IL earlier Tuesday with left elbow inflammation. He felt soreness in the elbow after his last outing, but an MRI came back negative and the belief is the injury was caught early. It's unclear when Matz might be ready to throw again, but he could be ready to rejoin the Rays' rotation later this month if all goes well.
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