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Steven Matz Injury: Cleared to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Matz (elbow) will rejoin the Rays' rotation Wednesday with a start against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Matz came out of a bullpen session Sunday with no concerns, clearing the path for his return. The veteran southpaw did not make any rehab starts, so he will likely be somewhat limited from a workload perspective versus Baltimore. Matz posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB over 37.1 innings covering his first seven starts for the Rays before going down with left elbow inflammation.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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