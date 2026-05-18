Steven Matz Injury: Cleared to return Wednesday

Matz (elbow) will rejoin the Rays' rotation Wednesday with a start against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Matz came out of a bullpen session Sunday with no concerns, clearing the path for his return. The veteran southpaw did not make any rehab starts, so he will likely be somewhat limited from a workload perspective versus Baltimore. Matz posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB over 37.1 innings covering his first seven starts for the Rays before going down with left elbow inflammation.