Steven Matz Injury: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation
The Rays placed Matz on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
The injury seemingly came out of nowhere, as Matz had authored two straight quality starts, including tossing six innings of one-run ball against the Giants on Sunday. It's unclear whether he will undergo any additional testing, but even in a best-case scenario, Matz is likely looking at longer than a minimum 15-day absence. Joe Boyle (elbow) and Mason Englert (forearm) are both starting rehab assignments Wednesday and are options to take Matz's rotation spot when they're ready, but the club will need someone else to slot into the rotation this weekend in Boston.
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