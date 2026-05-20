Steven Matz News: Activated ahead of start Wednesday

Tampa Bay reinstated Matz (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Orioles, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

After Tampa Bay deactivated him May 5 due to left elbow inflammation, Matz ended up spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. Following his placement on the IL, Matz took just a few days off from throwing before getting back on the mound, so he shouldn't be operating with any major restrictions as he slots back into the Tampa Bay rotation. Prior to being shelved, Matz went 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB in 37.1 innings through his first seven starts of the season.