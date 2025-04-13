Steven Matz News: Appears slated for April 17 start

Matz appears to be lined up to enter the St. Louis rotation Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field.

Earlier Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Matz was slated to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, but with Andre Pallante now being listed as the Cardinals' probable starter for that day, St. Louis looks set to wait until the series with the Mets to expand its rotation to six men. The Cardinals are likely electing to push Matz back an extra day after he tossed 2.1 innings of one-run ball in relief during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies. The left-hander has made five appearances out of the bullpen so far in 2025, surrendering four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 11.2 innings.