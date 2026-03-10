Steven Matz News: Competing for rotation spot

Matz allowed one hit and one walk in four shutout innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out three.

Matz is now up to six scoreless frames covering two Grapefruit League outings. The 34-year-old left-hander is looking to open his first season with Tampa Bay as part of the starting rotation, which could occasionally give him streaming appeal in deep fantasy leagues for home starts at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field based on matchups. Last regular season, Matz posted a quality 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 59:11 K:BB over 76.2 innings across time for St. Louis and Boston.