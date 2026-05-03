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Steven Matz News: Cruises through six innings vs. SFG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Matz didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout across six innings.

The Giants entered Sunday 29th in OPS as a team, and they managed to scored two total runs in the three-game set with Tampa Bay. Matz was just the latest starter to sit San Francisco down with relative ease. The left-hander has now posted back-to-back quality starts, though he clearly didn't have the strikeout stuff going Sunday. Matz has been solid in his return to starting this season, registering a 4-1 record, 3.86 ERA and 28:13 K:BB across 37.1 innings. He's lined up to start in Boston during next weekend's four-game series.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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