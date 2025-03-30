Steven Matz News: Earns four-inning save

Matz allowed one hit over four shutout frames during a win over Minnesota on Sunday. He struck out two and earned a save.

Matz entered the game with an 8-2 lead and had no problem finishing off the game for St. Louis. He fired 39 of 51 pitches for strikes and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position. The veteran southpaw should continue seeing long-relief action and likely won't be used in many save situations.