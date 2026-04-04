Steven Matz News: Fans eight in win
Matz (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Twins after allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings.
Matz tossed 58 of his 97 pitches for strikes and looked far better than in his season-opening outing, when he allowed four runs on six hits across five frames in a win over the Cardinals. Matz has a 10:3 K:BB through his first two starts of the season, but a tougher test awaits for his next start, which is tentatively lined up for next weekend at home against the Yankees.
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