Steven Matz headshot

Steven Matz News: Goes six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Matz limited the Nationals to one run over six innings in Grapefruit League action Wednesday.

The left-hander permitted just four hits and two walks while recording a pair of strikeouts and getting his pitch count up to 85. Matz has fanned only 11 batters over 17.2 frames this spring, but he's allowed just five runs and looks to have a firm grip on a rotation spot in St. Louis.

Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals
