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Steven Matz News: Hammered in three innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Matz (3-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts across three innings.

Matz didn't have it Tuesday, as he was shelled for three homers in the first two innings while walking a season-high four batters before being yanked after needing 77 pitches to record nine outs. Matz had gone at least five innings in each of his previous four starts to begin the 2026 campaign. The left-hander now owns a 4.81 ERA and 25:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings. Matz's return to starting has gone pretty well for the most part through the first month of the season.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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