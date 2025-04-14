Steven Matz News: In rotation at least three weeks

The Cardinals are expected to use Matz as part of a six-man rotation for at least three weeks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals are moving to a temporary six-man rotation because they have just one scheduled off day from April 11 to May 7. Matz will enter the rotation this week and appears in line to make at least four starts before the team re-evaluates its pitching plan. The left-hander has collected a 2.31 ERA and 6:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings covering five relief appearances this season.