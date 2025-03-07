Steven Matz News: Likely to break camp in rotation

The Cardinals "seem inclined" to put Matz in their rotation at the beginning of the season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz has yielded just one run with a 3:3 K:BB over five innings in his first two starts this spring. Woo cautions that it's "not a guarantee" the lefty is in the Opening Day rotation, depending on what the Cardinals decide to do with Michael McGreevy, but the signs for now point to Matz getting another chance to start. Injuries have limited Matz to fewer than 50 innings in two of his three seasons in St. Louis.