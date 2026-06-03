Steven Matz News: Mauled by Tigers

Matz (4-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on six hits over 1.2 innings as the Rays were routed 8-0 by the Tigers. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Gleyber Torres led off the game with a solo shot before Wenceel Perez added a two-run blast in the second, helping to chase Matz from the game after only 53 pitches (35 strikes). The southpaw's been tagged for 11 runs in his last two outings, ballooning his ERA from 3.70 to 5.48, and he hasn't won a game since late April. With Jesse Scholtens (wrist) on the IL and Joe Boyle still struggling to find his form at Triple-A Durham, however, Tampa Bay may have to stick with Matz in the rotation a little while longer. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Red Sox.