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Steven Matz News: Nabs first win in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Matz (1-0) notched the win Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

Matz hardly pitched well enough to deserve the win Sunday, but the Rays gave him plenty of run support. The veteran southpaw produced a respectable 10 whiffs on the day, and it's notable he was able to throw 81 pitches in his first start since April of last year. The expectation entering the season was that Matz would be on a pitch count initially, making his workload something to monitor in next week's scheduled outing in Minnesota versus the Twins.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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