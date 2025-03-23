Fantasy Baseball
Steven Matz headshot

Steven Matz News: Opening season in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Matz will work in long relief to begin the campaign, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz was seen as a candidate to land a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but he'll instead come out of the bullpen early on. The southpaw has had a strong spring, posting a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings, but he's had trouble staying healthy while working mostly as a starter to this point in his 10-year big-league career. Matz's placement as a long reliever could be an attempt to keep him healthy, though he'd be a candidate to move into the rotation if the need for a starter arises during the campaign.

Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals
