Steven Matz News: Permanent move to rotation possible

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Matz moving into the rotation on a more permanent basis "should be on the table," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz has made one start and six relief appearances so far this season and excelled in both roles, posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 19.1 innings. He will be available out of the bullpen for this weekend's series against the Brewers, but if he's not needed, will make a start next week in Cincinnati. Miles Mikolas' spot in the Cardinals' rotation would appear to be the most vulnerable, although he tossed six shutout frames his last time out. While Matz is pitching well enough to be considered for a regular place in the St. Louis rotation, it does not seem that move is imminent.