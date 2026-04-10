Steven Matz News: Picks up third win of 2026

Matz (3-0) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Matz yielded two runs in the first inning, but he kept the Yankees off the board the rest of the way despite allowing two baserunners in both the fourth and fifth frames. He induced only one groundout but also generated 16 whiffs on 88 pitches (57 strikes). He has struck out 15 batters over his last two outings (11 innings) and has posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in that span. Matz is slated to start next week on the road against the White Sox.